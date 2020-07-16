COVID-19 tests negative for 1,603 people in Rayong, Bangkok





There was no infection found among the 1,603 people tested for Covid-19 after being in places visited by an infected Egyptian soldier in Rayong and the infected young daughter of a diplomat in Bangkok.

In Rayong, 1,336 people underwent coronavirus tests on Tuesday. They had been at the hotel where the infected Egyptian stayed, or at one of the shopping malls he visited, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, chief of the Disease Control Department, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



