COVID-19 tests negative for 1,603 people in Rayong, Bangkok

COVID-19 tests negative for 1,603 people in Rayong, Bangkok1 min read
There was no infection found among the 1,603 people tested for Covid-19 after being in places visited by an infected Egyptian soldier in Rayong and the infected young daughter of a diplomat in Bangkok.
In Rayong, 1,336 people underwent coronavirus tests on Tuesday. They had been at the hotel where the infected Egyptian stayed, or at one of the shopping malls he visited, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, chief of the Disease Control Department, said on Thursday.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS