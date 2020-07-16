July 16, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19 tests negative for 1,603 people in Rayong, Bangkok

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Traffic jam in Sukhumvit Road

Traffic jam in Sukhumvit Road junction with Soi 18, Watthana, Bangkok. Photo: Aimaimyi.


There was no infection found among the 1,603 people tested for Covid-19 after being in places visited by an infected Egyptian soldier in Rayong and the infected young daughter of a diplomat in Bangkok.

In Rayong, 1,336 people underwent coronavirus tests on Tuesday. They had been at the hotel where the infected Egyptian stayed, or at one of the shopping malls he visited, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, chief of the Disease Control Department, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

COVID-19 tests negative for 1,603 people in Rayong, Bangkok 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: New rule on transit flights through Thailand

37 mins ago TN
1 min read

Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak and his Cabinet team call it quits

42 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 4 New Imported Coronavirus Cases

52 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Cameroonian football coach in Phuket arrested for two-year overstay

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut visits Sisaket, follows up economic development

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: New rule on transit flights through Thailand

37 mins ago TN
1 min read

Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak and his Cabinet team call it quits

42 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close