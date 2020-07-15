Small risk of COVID-19 transmission in Rayong: Disease Control Department





There is only slight chance of transmission of coronavirus disease in Rayong province, because only one of the Egyptian visitors who went shopping was infected and he always wore a mask and did not eat at a mall, according to the chief of the Disease Control Department.

Director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai confirmed on Wednesday that only one of the 31 visiting Egyptian soldiers tested positive for Covid-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post



BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

