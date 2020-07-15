July 15, 2020

Small risk of COVID-19 transmission in Rayong: Disease Control Department

ISUZU songthaew in Rayong

Isuzu NKR songthaew in Rayong. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


There is only slight chance of transmission of coronavirus disease in Rayong province, because only one of the Egyptian visitors who went shopping was infected and he always wore a mask and did not eat at a mall, according to the chief of the Disease Control Department.

Director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai confirmed on Wednesday that only one of the 31 visiting Egyptian soldiers tested positive for Covid-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

