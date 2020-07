NONTHABURI, July 15 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the country was ready to receive privileged visitors but they would have to obey disease control rules.

He referred to the case of 31 Egyptian military officers who were allowed to visit Rayong province but dodged quarantine. They caused a Covid-19 scare because one of the visitors was infected with the coronavirus disease 2019.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts