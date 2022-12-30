Remains of 10 Thais who died in Cambodia casino fire brought home









The bodies of ten Thais who were killed in a Cambodian casino fire on Wednesday were brought back to Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo Province this morning (Friday), to be claimed by their relatives.

About 20 more bodies are believed still to be trapped in the ruins of the Grand Diamond City casino, as Thai and Cambodian rescue teams await confirmation from construction inspectors that the building is safe for them to enter to search for those still unaccounted for.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

