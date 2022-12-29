December 29, 2022

Death toll rises from casino fire in Poipet, on Cambodian border

13 hours ago TN

A fire engulfed a casino hotel in a Cambodian town along the Thai border. At least 19 people have died but figure could rise as rescue teams have not reached all areas.

Cambodia Poi Pet street

Street in Poipet, Cambodia. Photo: Trinhhoa. CC BY-SA 4.0.




At least 19 people have died and dozens have been injured in a fire at a casino in the town of Poipet, in western Cambodia, after a gas tank exploded near the complex.

The incident, in which at least ten people have died and most of whom were from Thailand, took place at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in Poipet, located on Cambodia’s border with Thailand, Rasmei News has reported.

Also, at least more than 100 people have been injured as a result of burns from the flames, smoke inhalation, as well as from jumping into the street from several stories high.

“According to the report of the Provincial Disaster Management Committee, so far 19 people have died and more than 100 have been injured, and the joint Cambodian-Thai authorities are still searching for more,” Cambodian authorities detailed in a statement.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Cambodia, Samdech Krala Hom Sar, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister Ke Kim Yam, arrived at the scene, where they took command of the rescue operation for the fire.

At around 5.00 a.m. (local time) a gas tank explosion took place near the casino, seriously damaging the building, injuring pedestrians passing by, as well as starting a fire that at the time of writing has not been extinguished.

According to witnesses, as a result of the explosion, some people jumped from the casino building, after which two foreign nationals died.

Several employees and customers also reportedly had difficulty getting to safety, as the fire spread rapidly from the lower floors upwards, blocking the exit.

The violence with which the flames spread made it difficult to evacuate and extinguish the fire, in which emergency teams and firefighters from neighboring Thailand took part. 

Meanwhile, another group of people climbed onto the roof of the building and were evacuated with the help of emergency services helicopters.

-Thailand News (TN)



