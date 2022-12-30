December 30, 2022

Tourism Ministry Proposes Free Covid-19 Booster Shots for Tourists

56 mins ago TN
COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd

COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine, developed by UC and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Photo: Karina Fuenzalida / Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile / flickr.CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is proposing to provide free Covid-19 booster shots to tourists as well as making preparations for the return of Chinese tourists in 2023.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the ministry will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Transport on January 5 to discuss the lifting of Beijing’s “zero-Covid” policy.

One of the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s proposals is for the Public Health Ministry to provide free Covid-19 booster shots to tourists from all countries that wish to receive Covid vaccination in Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



