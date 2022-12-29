No Special Measures for Chinese Visitors: Anutin









BANGKOK, Dec 29 (TNA) – The country will not need any strict disease control measure for Chinese visitors, the public health minister said.

Anutin Charnvirakul, the public health minister and deputy prime minister, said officials from the Department of Disease Control, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Transport discussed measures to be imposed in response to China’s planned country reopening on Jan 8 and they agreed that existing measures would be enough.

