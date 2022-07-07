July 7, 2022

Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul wants more premium tourists

1 hour ago TN
Gulfstream private jet

Gulfstream aircraft makes a final approach for a landing. Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer's Mate 1st Class William R. Goodwin.




Private hotels and hospitals in Thailand should not offer big discounts to attract tourists but should instead raise the country’s value as a “premium” travel destination, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated yesterday, July 4th.

Reuters reported that Thailand has received about 2 million foreign visitors in the first six months of this year, steadily reviving after its tourism industry almost collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its complex and costly entry requirements imposed for more than 18 months.

