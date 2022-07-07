July 7, 2022

Renovated Rajamangala Stadium Unveiled for Man Utd-Liverpool Match

Bangkok Rajamangala Stadium at night

BANGKOK (NNT) – The newly renovated Rajamangala Stadium was unveiled to the public on Tuesday (5 July), with the upcoming Manchester United – Liverpool exhibition match to serve as the stadium’s first event following the overhaul.

Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai, the organizer of the upcoming match, revealed the renovated stadium to the public on Tuesday and took members of the press on a tour of the venue. He said the stadium has been renovated with football turf, systems and facilities comparable to other world-class stadiums. Vinij added that the stadium would serve as a model for raising Thai stadiums to international standards.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

