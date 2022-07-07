July 7, 2022

Heavy rains forecast for most of Thailand July 9-14

Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella

Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella. Photo: Khaosaming.




Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for most of Thailand, from Saturday until next Thursday, which may trigger flash floods and overflows in some areas, the Meteorological Department warned today (Thursday).

The department said that the southwestern monsoon, prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, is forecast to intensify during the period, while the monsoon trough will move through the northern and upper north-eastern regions between July 10th and 12th, towards an intensifying low-pressure cell over the northern part of the South China Sea.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

