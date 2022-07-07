Thai Immigration Police Report Increasing Foreign Arrivals









BANGKOK, July 6 (TNA) – Foreign tourists are actively arriving in the country after full country reopening started on July 1, according to the Immigration Bureau.

Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakpoompipat Sajjapan said that after the complete country reopening on July 1, foreigners kept arriving and most of them came from Malaysia, followed by those from India, Singapore, Britain and the United States.

