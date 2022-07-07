July 7, 2022

Intoxicated British tourist allegedly robbed and beaten by four Thai men in Pattaya

1 hour ago TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A British tourist found in only underwear near North Pattaya Beach Road claimed that he was robbed and beaten by four men after drinking heavily with a woman he met two days ago.

The incident occurred at noon on July 6th. Officers and an interpreter from the Pattaya Police Station met with the 29-year-old victim Mr. F. (name withheld due to his privacy), who sat on a footpath near North Pattaya Beach Road in boxers, looking bewildered and terrified and still recovering from intoxication.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

