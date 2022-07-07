Online learning reintroduced at Bangkok school after hundreds of students, staff get COVID









After eight weeks of on-site classes, Bangkok Christian College has decided to reintroduce online learning, from July 11th until July 19th, after 688 students and 70 staff members were found to be infected with COVID-19.

In a written notification to all parents, the school said that infections had increased significantly, despite the fact that the school had already taken the initial step of suspending classes, in which more than 10% of students were infected, for five days.

