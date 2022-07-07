July 7, 2022

Actors’ father, son of influential boxing figure arrested in police raids

9 hours ago TN
Thai police and soldiers inspecting an area in Bangkok

Thai police and soldiers inspecting an area in Bangkok. Photo: Policespokesmen / Facebook.




Police commandos arrested a son of late influential boxing promoter Klaew Thanikul and the father of TV actors Nachat and Natcha Janthaphan, and 15 other suspects, when executing arrest warrants in 12 provinces on Thursday.

Special Operations Police raided 17 locations – in Bangkok and in Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom and Kalasin provinces – on the orders of Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

