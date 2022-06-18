Thailand Pass, COVID-19 insurance to end July 1









Thailand Pass registration and mandatory COVID-19 insurance will be removed for all persons arriving in the country as of July 1, a senior government spokesman said Friday.

Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that from next month, people arriving in Thailand will only need to show their vaccination certificates or COVID-19 test results.

Without such certification, travelers will be subjected to antigen-random testing at permanent border entry points, the Bangkok Post reported.

The removal of the #Thailand Pass registration scheme effective July 1 has been approved by Thailand’s Centre of #COVID19 Situation Administration on Friday. pic.twitter.com/W4ynDZfCbG — CGTN Global Business (@CGTNGlobalBiz) June 18, 2022

Such testing would continue until the government lifts all state of emergency measures to address COVID-19.

Furthermore, the Government of Thailand announced on Friday that, in addition to relaxing restrictions against COVID, face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors from July 1 throughout the country.

-Thailand News (TN)

