June 18, 2022

Thailand Pass, COVID-19 insurance to end July 1

5 hours ago TN
Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Thailand Pass registration and mandatory COVID-19 insurance will be removed for all persons arriving in the country as of July 1, a senior government spokesman said Friday.

Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that from next month, people arriving in Thailand will only need to show their vaccination certificates or COVID-19 test results.

Without such certification, travelers will be subjected to antigen-random testing at permanent border entry points, the Bangkok Post reported.

Such testing would continue until the government lifts all state of emergency measures to address COVID-19.

Furthermore, the Government of Thailand announced on Friday that, in addition to relaxing restrictions against COVID, face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors from July 1 throughout the country.

-Thailand News (TN)

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





