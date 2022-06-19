June 19, 2022

Social media uproar over sudden closure of Japanese restaurant chain in Bangkok

4 hours ago TN
Sushi dish at Japanese restaurant

Sushi is perhaps the most popular Japanese dish. Photo: takedahrs / Pixabay.




Bangkok’s social media has been rife with questions and comments, both yesterday and today (Saturday) about a popular Japanese restaurant chain which suddenly closed down without notice, raising concerns among customers who have pre-paid vouchers to eat there.

The uproar started on Facebook after messages were posted raising questions about the sudden disappearance of the Japanese restaurant’s Facebook page. The “Buffet Lovers” page was swamped with questions and criticism.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Four injured in paint-mixing factory fire in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago TN
The MRT Yellow Line monorail being tested between Si-Nut Station to Srinakarin 38 Station

Yellow, Pink lines to open for limited trial next year

2 days ago TN
Cityscape of Bangkok

Bangkok Authorities to develop Bangkok as a ‘Smoke-Free Metropolis’

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Marijuana dish at Cannabis restaurant

100+ people treated for symptoms possibly caused by cannabis in food and drink in Khon Kaen

4 hours ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Google Says Thai Tourism Shows Clear Signs of Recovery

4 hours ago TN
Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Four injured in paint-mixing factory fire in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago TN
Sushi dish at Japanese restaurant

Social media uproar over sudden closure of Japanese restaurant chain in Bangkok

4 hours ago TN
Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand Pass, COVID-19 insurance to end July 1

1 day ago TN