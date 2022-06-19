Social media uproar over sudden closure of Japanese restaurant chain in Bangkok
Bangkok’s social media has been rife with questions and comments, both yesterday and today (Saturday) about a popular Japanese restaurant chain which suddenly closed down without notice, raising concerns among customers who have pre-paid vouchers to eat there.
The uproar started on Facebook after messages were posted raising questions about the sudden disappearance of the Japanese restaurant’s Facebook page. The “Buffet Lovers” page was swamped with questions and criticism.
