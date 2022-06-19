Four injured in paint-mixing factory fire in Samut Prakan









SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire broke out at a paint-mixing factory belonging to a company in Bang Phli district of this coastal Central province on Saturday. Two firefighters and two employees of the company were injured.

Pol Maj Sithipong Panthaiwong, a Bang Phli police duty officer, said about 10 fire engines from Bang Phli Yai tambon administration organisation and nearby municipalities were dispatched to the factory in Soi Wong Phet in tambon Bang Phli Yai after the fire occurred at about 11am.

