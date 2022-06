SAMUT PRAKAN: A man wanted on charges of raping three women at apartment and condominium units in Phra Pradaeng district has been arrested.

Police apprehended Wichaiyut Sukkrakarn, 33, at a rented room in tambon Bang Huasua in Phra Pradaeng on Friday afternoon, said Pol Col Chakkrapong Nutpadung, superindent of Samrong Tai police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts