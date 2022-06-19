June 19, 2022

Google Says Thai Tourism Shows Clear Signs of Recovery

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport. Photo: D.G. Bouma. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Google has indicated that tourism in Thailand is regaining interest among the international community, prompting Thai authorities to urge relevant agencies to adjust their strategies in line with current travel trends.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all related parties for cooperating in working to support the Thai tourism industry. He added that due to their tireless efforts, Google recently noted a surge in user searches for Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





