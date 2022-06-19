Google Says Thai Tourism Shows Clear Signs of Recovery









BANGKOK (NNT) – Google has indicated that tourism in Thailand is regaining interest among the international community, prompting Thai authorities to urge relevant agencies to adjust their strategies in line with current travel trends.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all related parties for cooperating in working to support the Thai tourism industry. He added that due to their tireless efforts, Google recently noted a surge in user searches for Thailand.

