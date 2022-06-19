100+ people treated for symptoms possibly caused by cannabis in food and drink in Khon Kaen
More than 100 people in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Khon Kaen have reported for treatment of dizziness and nausea after consuming food or drinks thought to contain cannabis
Cannabis and hemp were decriminalised in the country on June 9th.
Cherdchai Ariyanuchitkul, deputy provincial health chief, said yesterday (Friday) that most of the patients suffered only mild symptoms, but one case was suffering psychiatric symptoms.
By Thai PBS World