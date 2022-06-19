June 19, 2022

100+ people treated for symptoms possibly caused by cannabis in food and drink in Khon Kaen

4 hours ago TN
Marijuana dish at Cannabis restaurant

Marijuana dish at Cannabis restaurant. Photo: Piqsels.




More than 100 people in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Khon Kaen have reported for treatment of dizziness and nausea after consuming food or drinks thought to contain cannabis

Cannabis and hemp were decriminalised in the country on June 9th.

Cherdchai Ariyanuchitkul, deputy provincial health chief, said yesterday (Friday) that most of the patients suffered only mild symptoms, but one case was suffering psychiatric symptoms.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

