100+ people treated for symptoms possibly caused by cannabis in food and drink in Khon Kaen









More than 100 people in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Khon Kaen have reported for treatment of dizziness and nausea after consuming food or drinks thought to contain cannabis

Cannabis and hemp were decriminalised in the country on June 9th.

Cherdchai Ariyanuchitkul, deputy provincial health chief, said yesterday (Friday) that most of the patients suffered only mild symptoms, but one case was suffering psychiatric symptoms.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





