Tour company boss arrested for selling fake packages

Koh Lipe beach in Satun
BANGKOK, 17th April 2018 (NNT) – Police have arrested the owner of the tour company Thai Alpha Andaman, for offering fake tour packages to tourists, causing some 10 million baht in losses.

According to Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police Division, Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, the owner of Thai Alpha Andaman, Thaworn Kraikaew, and six associates have been arrested in connection with the travel scam.

