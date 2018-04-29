29 bus passengers injured in bus accident in Ayutthaya

Twenty-nine passengers were injured when a tour bus in which they were travelling from Udon Thani skidded off the lane, climbed on a road island and turned one-side up in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya province on Monday morning.

Some of the passengers later told police that they suspected the bus driver might temporarily dozed off due to lack of rest as the bus moved unsteadily before it skidded off the lane, climbed on a road island and turned one side up.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS