A man died after being hit by lightning while celebrating Sonkgran in Buri Ram during a summer storm on Sunday.

Police reported the lightning struck five people celebrating the Thai New Year holidays outside the Tambon Non Dindaeng Administration Organisation in Buri Ram’s Non Dindaeng district on Sunday.

SURACHAI PIRAKSA AND YUTTAPONG KUMNODNAE

BANGKOK POST