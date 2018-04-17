Armenian opposition continues the protests against ex-president becoming the new Prime Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net – For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

The protesters aim to close the roads around the National Assembly in order to prevent the Prime Minister elections to be held in the parliament.

The police announced that the demonstrations disturb the peace in the city and expressed their intentions and willingness to disperse the crowd. This morning 29 protesters were taken to police stations.

