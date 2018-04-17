Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Home > Asia > Armenian opposition continues the protests against ex-president becoming the new Prime Minister

Armenian opposition continues the protests against ex-president becoming the new Prime Minister

Yerevan, the economic and cultural centre of Armenia and the Mount Ararat
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

The protesters aim to close the roads around the National Assembly in order to prevent the Prime Minister elections to be held in the parliament.

The police announced that the demonstrations disturb the peace in the city and expressed their intentions and willingness to disperse the crowd. This morning 29 protesters were taken to police stations.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Saadallah al-Jabiri square in Aleppo

Middle East Eye details Armenians’ efforts to rebuild life in Syria

Breaking News

Thai Embassy in Bangladesh warns of clash

At Least Nine Dead, 760 Hospitalized After Magnitude 6.5 Quake Hits Japan

Leave a Reply