Funny reasons for pretty women to avoid visiting Armenia: Travel journal

PanARMENIAN.Net – Russian travel journal Tonkosti.ru has published an article, detailing five funny reasons why beautiful women should avoid visiting Armenia.

They won’t be kidnapped and taken to the mountains, the article points out, adding that Armenians are very respectful towards foreigners. However, it says, it is better for pretty girls to not take a trip to Yerevan.

1. Divine food is a threat to the figure. To say that Armenian food is tasty and abundant is to say nothing. They offer eight different dishes for breakfast alone, followed by khash, khorovats (barbecue) , lavash, 30 varieties of jam! In a word, you’ll have to forget about your beautiful waist for a while.

2. Armenia has the world’s most delicious pomegranate wine and brandy. Both are irresistible even if you have an iron will, or even if you do not drink alcohol at all (to keep the skin fresh). Anyway, you will try at least a sip and won’t be able to stop.

3. The program is too busy. The locals will make spontaneous proposals for walks through Yerevan at night or mountain gorges. Armenians adore their country and want its beauty to captivate you.

4. Fatigue from compliments is quite a thing. “Bottomless eyes you can drown in” is a child’s play compared to what you will hear from local men who know how to appreciate women’s beauty.

5. A huge selection of inexpensive sweets which you can’t find anywhere else. Alas, in the foothills of Ararat, you will have to say goodbye not only to your figure, but also to your money.

