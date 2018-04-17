Tuesday, April 17, 2018
True Move H clarifies leaked ID card information to NBTC

True Move H logo
BANGKOK, 17 April 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has summoned True Move H Co Ltd, to clarify an alleged leak of its customers’ personal information.

According to NBTC Secretary-General, Takorn Tantasith, representatives of True Move H Co Ltd went to the NBTC headquarters earlier today to provide clarification after it allegedly leaked its clients’ personal information.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

