True Move H clarifies leaked ID card information to NBTC

BANGKOK, 17 April 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has summoned True Move H Co Ltd, to clarify an alleged leak of its customers’ personal information.
According to NBTC Secretary-General, Takorn Tantasith, representatives of True Move H Co Ltd went to the NBTC headquarters earlier today to provide clarification after it allegedly leaked its clients’ personal information.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand