June 18, 2022

South African and Brazilians arrested, cocaine worth B51m seized at Thai airports

Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS)

Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS). Photo: Mattes.




In two separate cases, a South African man was arrested by customs officers at Phuket airport for allegedly smuggling 1.49 kilogrammes of cocaine worth 4.47 million baht, and three suspects arriving from Brazil were arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport after officers found 15.7 kilogrammes of cocaine with a street value of 47 million baht in their luggage.

Chaiyut Kumkun, spokesman for the Customs Department, said on Friday that the South African traveller, 29, was acting suspiciously after arriving from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 9. No illegal items were found in his luggage.

