CCSA Lifts Outdoor Face Mask Mandate
BANGKOK, June 17 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allows people to remove face masks on a voluntary basis in open and uncrowded spaces and pubs and bars can open until 2am from July 1 when the whole country will become a green COVID-19 surveillance zone, according to the tourism and sports minister.
Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that the CCSA resolved to end pre-travel registration for foreigners or the so-called Thailand Pass system and the use of the TM6 immigration form for air arrivals and stop requiring foreign visitors to have COVID-19 insurance coverage.
