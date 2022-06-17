June 17, 2022

CCSA Lifts Outdoor Face Mask Mandate

11 hours ago TN
Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand. Photo: UN Women/Ploy Phutpheng / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, June 17 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allows people to remove face masks on a voluntary basis in open and uncrowded spaces and pubs and bars can open until 2am from July 1 when the whole country will become a green COVID-19 surveillance zone, according to the tourism and sports minister.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that the CCSA resolved to end pre-travel registration for foreigners or the so-called Thailand Pass system and the use of the TM6 immigration form for air arrivals and stop requiring foreign visitors to have COVID-19 insurance coverage.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

TN

