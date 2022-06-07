Mask mandate likely to end ‘soon’
The government is likely to lift the mask mandate in certain public places and allow night entertainment venues to operate until 2am soon, though a decision will only be taken after a careful consideration of the nation’s Covid-19 situation, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) operations centre.
The centre’s chief, Supoj Malaniyom, said any extension to night entertainment venues’ operating hours will depend on the evaluation of infection figures after the rules were eased last week, adding an evaluation will take place every 10 days.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS