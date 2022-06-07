June 7, 2022

Mask mandate likely to end ‘soon’

5 hours ago TN
Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.




The government is likely to lift the mask mandate in certain public places and allow night entertainment venues to operate until 2am soon, though a decision will only be taken after a careful consideration of the nation’s Covid-19 situation, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) operations centre.

The centre’s chief, Supoj Malaniyom, said any extension to night entertainment venues’ operating hours will depend on the evaluation of infection figures after the rules were eased last week, adding an evaluation will take place every 10 days.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

