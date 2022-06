BANGKOK, June 7 (TNA) – Police seek warrants for the arrest of a couple who allegedly used an ambulance to transport speed pills from the North to Greater Bangkok.

Pol Jiraphat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said that the arrest warrants would support police’s operations against a drug-trafficking gang. Two suspects in the gang were already apprehended.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

