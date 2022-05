Eight suspected drug smugglers were killed and about one million speed pills seized following an exchange of gunfire along the Thailand-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai late Friday night.

Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force were sent to patrol the border area in Mae Fa Luang district following a tip-off that a gang would attempt to smuggle drugs from the Myanmar side, Thai media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

