Officials investigate oil slicks washed ashore on Bang Saen beach
Officials from Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Department were yesterday sent to Bang Saen beach, in the eastern province of Chon Buri, to investigate the source of oil which has washed ashore.
The oil was found along two kilometres of the beach, with more slicks seen on the surface of the sea.
Witnesses said they detected a strong smell of oil and found the oil on the beach after the 8am at high tide.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World