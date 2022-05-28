Officials investigate oil slicks washed ashore on Bang Saen beach









Officials from Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Department were yesterday sent to Bang Saen beach, in the eastern province of Chon Buri, to investigate the source of oil which has washed ashore.

The oil was found along two kilometres of the beach, with more slicks seen on the surface of the sea.

Witnesses said they detected a strong smell of oil and found the oil on the beach after the 8am at high tide.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





