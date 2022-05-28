May 28, 2022

Officials investigate oil slicks washed ashore on Bang Saen beach

8 hours ago TN
Bang Saen beach in Chonburi province

Bangsaen beach in Chonburi province. Photo: atreyu. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Officials from Thailand’s Marine and Coastal Resources Department were yesterday sent to Bang Saen beach, in the eastern province of Chon Buri, to investigate the source of oil which has washed ashore.

The oil was found along two kilometres of the beach, with more slicks seen on the surface of the sea.

Witnesses said they detected a strong smell of oil and found the oil on the beach after the 8am at high tide.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Alloy wheel thief finally arrested in Bang Lamung

2 days ago TN
Parked Police Pickup

Estonian drug suspect arrested in Pattaya

3 days ago TN
Looking at Jomtien from Bang Suray

Poramet Ngampichet wins Pattaya mayoral election

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Train station in Lang Suan, Chumphon

Teen girl killed in car-train crash in Chumphon

1 hour ago TN
The ferry "KMP Niaga Ferry-II" in the Bali Strait

At least 26 missing in boat accident in Indonesia

1 hour ago TN
Phuket International Airport terminal

Phuket eyes short-haul markets

8 hours ago TN
Cannabis Sativa Plant

Rules on Cannabis Use Eased for Health, Economy

8 hours ago TN
Students during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Thais Encouraged to Continue Wearing Masks

8 hours ago TN