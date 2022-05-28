May 28, 2022

Thais Encouraged to Continue Wearing Masks

8 hours ago TN
Students during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Scoolgirls during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: Jonny Belvedere / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The general public is being reminded to continue wearing face masks amid the lifting of other disease control measures that had been in place.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha asked everyone to continue wearing face coverings, especially when engaging in public activities or at large gatherings. His remarks came during his visit to Japan to attend the Nikkei Forum.

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

