Thais Encouraged to Continue Wearing Masks









BANGKOK (NNT) – The general public is being reminded to continue wearing face masks amid the lifting of other disease control measures that had been in place.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha asked everyone to continue wearing face coverings, especially when engaging in public activities or at large gatherings. His remarks came during his visit to Japan to attend the Nikkei Forum.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

