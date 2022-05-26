Health Ministry Doesn’t Set Time for Face Mask Removal
BANGKOK, May 26 (TNA) – The Ministry of Public Health said that it did not set a time to relax its face mask mandate and it planned to ease the rule in blue and green zones first.
Dr Taweesap Siriprapasiri, an expert at the ministry’s Department of Disease Control, said that the use of face masks was considered as personal protection while vaccination reduced the severity of illness, infection and the use of ventilators for patients.
TNA