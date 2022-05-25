May 25, 2022

Thailand’s face mask requirement in public may be eased in mid-June

5 hours ago TN
Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: Thailand becausewecan / Pixabay.




The Ministry of Public Health will consider relaxing the mandatory wearing of face masks in public in some areas, tentatively by the middle of next month, as Thailand moves towards reclassifying COVID-19 as an endemic disease, according to Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit.

He said, however, that people over 60, those who have underlying diseases and pregnant women will still be strongly advised to wear face masks in public. Wearing masks will also be strongly advised in closed venues which are not adequately ventilated and in venues where many people are gathering, he added.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

