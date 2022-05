Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim, Immigration and Transfers. Photo: dmaniax.com / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









The international disease control and quarantine office at Suvarnabhumi airport has begun to screen travellers from abroad for monkeypox, using the Thailand Pass system, Department of Disease Control (DDC) chief Opas Karnkawinpong said.

Dr Opas said screening would detect people deemed high-risk and help prevent monkeypox being brought into Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

