Measures Stepped Up to Prevent Monkeypox Outbreak









BANGKOK (NNT) – Additional screening measures are now in place for visitors traveling from countries where monkeypox has been reported.

According to the Department of Disease Control (DDC), travelers must now fill out and present a health declaration card upon arriving in Thailand. The card, which contains a QR code, allows officials to keep track of each passenger and provide appropriate medical care in the event of an emergency.

The DDC has established an emergency operations center (EOC) to monitor the spread of monkeypox and instructed related units to be vigilant for travelers from Central and West Africa, the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal, where the virus has been detected.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter : Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

