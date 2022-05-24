Prayut Happy with One Million Tourist Arrivals

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









BANGKOK, May 24 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-0cha is satisfied with more than one million international tourist arrivals, having visited Thailand since the beginning of this year, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, there were 1,016,103 tourist arrivals from January to May 22.

The number of foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2022 increased 2,368% from that of the same period last year and the country also saw tourism income up 1,424%.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

