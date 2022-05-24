May 24, 2022

Prayut Happy with One Million Tourist Arrivals

1 hour ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK, May 24 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-0cha is satisfied with more than one million international tourist arrivals, having visited Thailand since the beginning of this year, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, there were 1,016,103 tourist arrivals from January to May 22.

The number of foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2022 increased 2,368% from that of the same period last year and the country also saw tourism income up 1,424%.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Measures Stepped Up to Prevent Monkeypox Outbreak

1 hour ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Police to Uncover Suspicious Source of Tangmo’s Pics, Video

1 hour ago TN
General Prawit Wongsuwan

PPRP Must Consider Its Election Loss

18 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Cruise ship in Phuket island

Cruise ships return to Phuket

49 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called a special meeting with all relevant parties to discuss the world economy

Prayut Happy with One Million Tourist Arrivals

1 hour ago TN
Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Measures Stepped Up to Prevent Monkeypox Outbreak

1 hour ago TN
Ratchadamnoen Street, Korat

Estranged couple found dead in car in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 hour ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Police to Uncover Suspicious Source of Tangmo’s Pics, Video

1 hour ago TN