May 24, 2022

Cruise ships return to Phuket

Cruise ship in Phuket island

Cruise ship in Phuket island. Photo: PxHere. CC0.




Authorities are preparing to allow cruise ships from the United States to dock in Phuket for the first time since the pandemic began, with the Spectrum of the Seas scheduled to arrive at the resort island next month.

Spokesman for Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) Region 3, Pichet Songtan, revealed yesterday that is when the Quantum-Ultra-class ship operated by Royal Caribbean International has been granted permission to dock at the island.

