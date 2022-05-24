Cruise ships return to Phuket









Authorities are preparing to allow cruise ships from the United States to dock in Phuket for the first time since the pandemic began, with the Spectrum of the Seas scheduled to arrive at the resort island next month.

Spokesman for Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) Region 3, Pichet Songtan, revealed yesterday that is when the Quantum-Ultra-class ship operated by Royal Caribbean International has been granted permission to dock at the island.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





