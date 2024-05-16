Teenagers as Young as 14 Arrested for Alleged Multiple Robberies in Chiang Mai and Lamphun

On May 16th, 2024, Bhubingrajanivej police officers and relevant agencies held a press conference on a teenager group as young as 14 years old allegedly using swords to commit robbery five times at night in the Chiang Mai and Lamphun areas.

According to the police report, Bhubingrajanivej investigative officers captured three individuals, whose names were withheld by the police as they were minors, aged between 14 to 18 years old, and seized swords and a motorbike used to commit the crimes. It was reported that the gang leader was only 18 years old.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

