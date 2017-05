Oil spills, believed to be from foreign fishing boats, have tainted the beaches and mangrove shores of Koh Pha-ngan in Surat Thani province forcing local authorities to investigate and seek assistance from relevant government agencies to help clean it.

The oil spills tainted a 500 metre long section of the beach and mangrove shore at Hin Kong Moo 6 in Ban Hin Kong of Tambon Koh Phangan.

Thai PBS