A suspect in a drugs case, Surasak Khanthamat – who fled a local police station’s detention cell in Roi Et’s Phon Thong district on Saturday with another suspect, Surachai Phumipak, and their two girlfriends – was recaptured along with the two women in a wooded area of Kalasin’s Na Mon district on Thursday morning.

Police continued to hunt for Surachai as of press time.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation