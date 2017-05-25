Heavy rains paralyzes Bangkok, turning roads into canals

Heavy rains last night and before dawn today paralyzed Bangkok’s traffic as several major roads in the inner and outer zones are under water, forcing several schools and small businesses to close.

A large number of motorists have left their cars at homes as some roads were submerged with floodwater of up to 50 centimetres and turned to electric train services instead.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRT) and the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) reported 20-30% increase of passengers in their subway and sky train routes today than normal.

