BANGKOK — American pop singer Ariana Grande has not canceled her August show in Bangkok in the wake of the suicide bombing Monday that killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, England, according to the local concert promoter.

Grande’s management team on Wednesday announced the 23-year-old singer had canceled Europe dates on her tour through June 5.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee,

Khaosod English