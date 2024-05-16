Suspected Drug Found in Clothing of Boy Slapped by Hospital Director

BANGKOK, May 16 (TNA) – Authorities are sending a bag containing suspected drugs, found in the clothing of a 14-year-old boy, for examination after the teen was slapped and ordered to walk naked out of hospital by the hospital’s director when caught smoking in the hospital’s restroom.

This is to verify its contents before filing charges, while additional witnesses will be summoned for questioning.

The case emerged when the mother of the 14-year-old reported to Thung Song Hong Police Station that her son had been assaulted by Maj. Gen. Dr. Rienthong Nanna, the director of Mongkutwattana Hospital. The boy was allegedly slapped, stripped, and expelled from the hospital for smoking in the restroom. Upon retrieving her son’s belongings, the mother found a ziplock bag containing a white powder and drug paraphernalia. The boy later admitted it was heroin he had bought from the local community.

TNA

