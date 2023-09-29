Teacher suspended for repeatedly slapping student at university in Bangkok
A teacher at a secondary school has been suspended for repeatedly slapping the face of a student, reportedly because he refused to call her “mum”, after video of the incident was widely seen online.
American Tourist Receives Reparations from Bangkok Pub After Pub Guards Handcuffed and Slapped Him in The Face
Thatchapol Polrat, deputy dean of Ramkhamhaeng University overseeing its demonstration secondary schools, said on Thursday that the guardian of the student met with him last week to discuss the matter.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!