Teacher suspended for repeatedly slapping student at university in Bangkok

Inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok

Students inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok. Photo: Thailand News.

A teacher at a secondary school has been suspended for repeatedly slapping the face of a student, reportedly because he refused to call her “mum”, after video of the incident was widely seen online.

American Tourist Receives Reparations from Bangkok Pub After Pub Guards Handcuffed and Slapped Him in The Face

Thatchapol Polrat, deputy dean of Ramkhamhaeng University overseeing its demonstration secondary schools, said on Thursday that the guardian of the student met with him last week to discuss the matter.

