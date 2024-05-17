Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

New Zealander arrested in Pattaya for 6-year overstay

A 60-year-old New Zealander was arrested in Pattaya on Friday for overstaying his visa by nearly six years, according to police reports. The man, identified by the initials G.D.C., was apprehended outside a store near Jomtien Beach by Immigration Police officials from Chon Buri province.

The arrest was part of “X-Ray,” an operation targeting visa violators, foreigners involved in criminal activities, and those working illegally in jobs reserved for Thais.

Authorities discovered that G.D.C. had overstayed his visa by 2,173 days. He confessed to evading detection by limiting his public appearances and avoiding local interactions, choosing to venture out only in the evenings for necessities to minimize the risk of encountering authorities.

Legal proceedings are underway in Pattaya, after which he will be deported.

