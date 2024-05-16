Filipino Driver Injured After Palm Tree Strikes Car on Road in Phuket

On Wednesday evening, May 15th, 2024, a Filipino woman sustained neck injuries when a palm tree, uprooted by strong winds and heavy rain, fell onto her car in Thalang. The accident occurred on the main Thep Krasattri Road in the northbound lane near Baan Phon, Sri Sunthorn, around 6:00 P.M.

Ms. Maymay, 47, no last name provided, was driving when the inclement weather caused the palm tree to collapse onto the central reservation, subsequently hitting her car and causing considerable front-end damage. The force of the impact resulted in her car veering off course and crashing into a road sign.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express