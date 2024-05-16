Baht bus driving in front of some houses on a road in Thalang, Phuket.

Filipino Driver Injured After Palm Tree Strikes Car on Road in Phuket

TN

On Wednesday evening, May 15th, 2024, a Filipino woman sustained neck injuries when a palm tree, uprooted by strong winds and heavy rain, fell onto her car in Thalang. The accident occurred on the main Thep Krasattri Road in the northbound lane near Baan Phon, Sri Sunthorn, around 6:00 P.M.

Female Filipino Tourist Attacked, Robbed, and Nearly Raped at Reservoir in Pattaya Area

Ms. Maymay, 47, no last name provided, was driving when the inclement weather caused the palm tree to collapse onto the central reservation, subsequently hitting her car and causing considerable front-end damage. The force of the impact resulted in her car veering off course and crashing into a road sign.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply