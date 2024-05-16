Foreigners arrested for illegally running daycare, wakeboarding centre in Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI: Several foreigners were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly operating a daycare facility and a wakeboarding service centre on Koh Phangan.

Two Foreign Yoga Teachers Arrested in Koh Phangan for Working Without Permits

Tourist police reported that a 26-year-old Russian woman and a Myanmar woman, 18, were arrested at a house while receiving foreign children for daycare.

