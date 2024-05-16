Elephant kills ranger in Chachoengsao, deaths from elephant attacks now 21 this year

A forest ranger was killed by a wild elephant in Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in Sanam Chai Khet district of Chachoengsao on Wednesday, bring deaths in elephant attacks this year to 21. Six other people were also injured, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The latest victim has been identified as Wallop Burapha, 36. He was a member of the department’s rapid response mobile unit, tasked with returning stray wild elephants to their habitats.

