Thai elephant eating

Elephant kills ranger in Chachoengsao, deaths from elephant attacks now 21 this year

TN

A forest ranger was killed by a wild elephant in Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary in Sanam Chai Khet district of Chachoengsao on Wednesday, bring deaths in elephant attacks this year to 21. Six other people were also injured, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Elephant Tramples Owner to Death in Nakhon Sawan

The latest victim has been identified as Wallop Burapha, 36. He was a member of the department’s rapid response mobile unit, tasked with returning stray wild elephants to their habitats.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply